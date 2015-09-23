Abbotsford police seeks public input

The Abbotsford Police Department wants the public to tell it where it should focus its resources.

The APD is launching an online survey to learn how residents feel about public safety and what its priorities should be.

The survey, which is available in both English and Punjabi, will be accessible on Sept. 12 at abbypd.ca. Residents have until Oct. 14 to weigh in.

The department will also be conducting at least seven community consultation sessions at locations around the city while the survey is open.

In previous years, the department has used UFV students to visit people in person. The online survey will allow more people to weigh in, and hopefully garner a larger range of views, although there are also trade-offs when it comes to accuracy of data.

The survey will allow APD management to understand what people consider to be the issues that most need addressing in their respective neighbourhoods. While the information is anonymous, residents can select their area of the city, allowing the APD to see how priorities vary across Abbotsford.

Results will be released in early 2017 and incorporated in the department’s new strategic plan.

The consultation sessions will be held between 6 and 10 p.m. at the following locations:

Sept. 20 - Bradner Hall;

Sept. 21 - Eugene Reimer middle school;

Sept. 27 - Straiton Hall;

Sept. 29 - Upper Sumas elementary school;

Oct. 4 - Legacy building just east of Rotary Stadium at Exhibition park;

Oct. 5 - Matsqui Hall;

Oct. 7 - W.A. Fraser middle school.