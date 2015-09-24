Man accused of Abbotsford woman's killing to appear in court

An Abbotsford woman's body was found in a Super 8 motel in Abbotsford in late August.

A man accused of murdering an Abbotsford woman whose body was found in a Kamloops motel will appear in court on Sept. 22.

The date was set Wednesday by the Crown and a lawyer acting temporarily for David Albert Miller.

The 54-year-old accused remains in custody following his arrest and first appearance in an Ontario courtroom.

Miller is accused of killing 52-year-old Debra Novacluse, whose body was discovered on Aug. 27 at the Super 8 motel on Hugh Allan Drive.

Both Miller and Novacluse are from Abbotsford.

Miller was charged late last month after he was arrested by members of the Kamloops RCMP’s serious crime unit in Napanee, Ont.

Not yet represented by a lawyer, Miller is scheduled to appear in court in Kamloops Sept. 22.

Police were called to the motel after Novacluse’s body was discovered. RCMP said investigators tracked Miller as he left Kamloops and travelled to Ontario.



