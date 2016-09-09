- Home
- News
- Business
- Sports
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Lifestyles
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Agrifair asks feds for money to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday
Agrifair has applied for a $60,000 grant from the federal government to help fund a special celebration next year recognizing the country’s 150th birthday.
Depending on funding, Agrifair hopes to include period historical plays, an “old tyme fair area,” tribute bands to Canadian artists, fireworks, a “pioneer tea,” and street hockey.
The events would be held in conjunction with Agrifair, which will run from Aug. 4 to 6.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.