Agrifair asks feds for money to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday

Agrifair has applied for a $60,000 grant from the federal government to help fund a special celebration next year recognizing the country’s 150th birthday.

Depending on funding, Agrifair hopes to include period historical plays, an “old tyme fair area,” tribute bands to Canadian artists, fireworks, a “pioneer tea,” and street hockey.

The events would be held in conjunction with Agrifair, which will run from Aug. 4 to 6.