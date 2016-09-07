Suspicious death under investigation in rural Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police officers are investigating a suspicious death in rural Matsqui after a body was found Wednesday morning.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) received a report of a man's body found in an outbuilding on a rural property in the 35000 block of Fore Road at 10:40 a.m., according to an APD press release.

"Initial indications suggested the death to be suspicious in nature and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was contacted," the release says.

"APD investigators will be working with the coroner and will continue to consult with IHIT until a cause of death is determined."

Neither the identity of the man nor his age has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Watch abbynews.com for more as details emerge.