Small earthquake felt in Abbotsford

A small earthquake struck south of the border was felt by some in Abbotsford last night.

A small earthquake south of the border was felt by some Abbotsford residents last night.

A 3.2 magnitude tremor struck just east of Bellingham, at 11:50 p.m. late Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no reports of any damage caused by the quake, but several Abbotsford residents reported on social media that they felt the tremor.

Felt earthquake here in Mt Lehman area of Abbotsford #earthquake #Abbotsford House rocked a bit! — Bill Gill (@ItsBillGill) September 7, 2016

Definitely felt that two point niner #earthquake here in #Abbotsford — Andrew G (@andrewgulevich) September 7, 2016