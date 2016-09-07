- Home
- News
- Business
- Sports
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Lifestyles
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Small earthquake felt in Abbotsford
A small earthquake struck south of the border was felt by some in Abbotsford last night.
A small earthquake south of the border was felt by some Abbotsford residents last night.
A 3.2 magnitude tremor struck just east of Bellingham, at 11:50 p.m. late Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
There were no reports of any damage caused by the quake, but several Abbotsford residents reported on social media that they felt the tremor.
Felt earthquake here in Mt Lehman area of Abbotsford #earthquake #Abbotsford House rocked a bit!— Bill Gill (@ItsBillGill) September 7, 2016
Anybody feel that? Not my imagination? #earthquake #Abbotsford— Maureen (@maureenYCW) September 7, 2016
Definitely felt that two point niner #earthquake here in #Abbotsford— Andrew G (@andrewgulevich) September 7, 2016
Uh was that an earthquake #abbotsford— Sukhpreet Singh (@SukhpreetNagpal) September 7, 2016
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.