Final guilty plea in 2008 killings of Mission couple

A fourth man, Tom Holden, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy in the 2008 killings of Guthrie McKay and Lisa Dudley.

Tom Holden admitted to conspiracy to commit the murders of Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay before a judge in New Westminster.

Dudley, 37, and McKay, 33, were shot in a home on Greenwood Drive in rural Mission. A neighbour found them four days after the targeted shooting.

McKay was pronounced dead at the scene, while Dudley, who had been shot twice in the neck, was still alive. She died on the way to hospital.

Four men were eventually charged: Jack Woodruff, Justin MacKinnon, Bruce Main and Holdon.

Woodruff, of Surrey, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2012, while MacKinnon and Main admitted to manslaughter in 2013.

Former Mission RCMP officer Cpl. Mike White was reprimanded and docked one day’s pay in 2011 for failing to properly investigate a shots fired call at the Greenwood Drive home. He left the scene after being there for 10 minutes and did not follow up the next day.

Holden’s sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 9.