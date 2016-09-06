Mother and children uninjured after Abbotsford house fire

No one was injured in a house fire on Broadway East in Abbotsford on Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived at 7 a.m., flames were shooting out of an upstairs front bedroom at the home in the Mill Lake area. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly.

A mother and two children were able to escape the upstairs of the home, while the resident of a basement suite also made it out unharmed, according to fire officials.

The blaze itself was limited to the bedroom, although the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

