Tow truck driver seriously injured in Highway 1 crash
A tow truck driver was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Highway 1 near Whatcom Road on Saturday.
The victim, who works for Aggressive Auto Towing, was awaiting surgery on both of his legs as of yesterday.
#Abbypd investigating serious vehicle collision w/b lanes HWY 1 between Whatcom & Sumas. All w/b traffic being diverted at Whatcom...— Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) September 3, 2016
According to several eyewitnesses, the tow truck driver had just finished loading a vehicle onto his truck when he saw another truck coming at him.
The man suffered injuries to his legs following the crash, which is now being investigated by WorksafeBC as a workplace incident.
The driver, Dustin Wardstrom, suffered two broken legs, a broken knee cap and a broken ankle according to a Facebook post from last night.
The highway was re-opened at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Update: #BCHwy1 has Opened Westbound, West of Whatcom Rd due to a vehicle incident. Expect delays due to heavy congestion.— Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 3, 2016