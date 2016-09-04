  • Connect with Us

News

Tow truck driver seriously injured in Highway 1 crash

A crash on Highway 1 near Whatcom Road involving a tow truck closed westbound traffic on Saturday afternoon. - Courtesy CTV News
A crash on Highway 1 near Whatcom Road involving a tow truck closed westbound traffic on Saturday afternoon.
— image credit: Courtesy CTV News
A tow truck driver was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Highway 1 near Whatcom Road on Saturday.

The victim, who works for Aggressive Auto Towing, was awaiting surgery on both of his legs as of yesterday.

According to several eyewitnesses, the tow truck driver had just finished loading a vehicle onto his truck when he saw another truck coming at him.

The man suffered injuries to his legs following the crash, which is now being investigated by WorksafeBC as a workplace incident.

The driver, Dustin Wardstrom, suffered two broken legs, a broken knee cap and a broken ankle according to a Facebook post from last night.

The highway was re-opened at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

 

 

