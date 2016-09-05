Thieves targeting possessions in vehicles at Abbotsford parks

Ten cars were broken into in August at Willband Creek Park, according to police, who are warning the public not to leave valuables in their vehicles.

Abbotsford Police Const. Ian MacDonald said thefts from vehicles have been on the rise across the city, but that Willband Creek Park, just east of Highway 11, was a particular hotspot over the past month.

MacDonald said many of the thefts took place in the morning, and involved vehicles being broken into and valuables that had been hidden being stolen.

It’s likely, he said, that the thieves had watched the victims hide their valuables before leaving to walk in the park.

“Hiding your valuables in your car doesn’t work.”

Another incident saw thieves break into a car parked at McKee Creek Park and rack up thousands of dollars in charges on the victim’s credit card before they were able to report theft to police.