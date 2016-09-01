Little Women casting call out for Gallery 7 production

Auditions for Gallery 7's production of Little Women opens Sept. 7.

Gallery 7 Theatre holds open auditions at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 for its November production of Little Women.

The audition takes place at the theatre's administration and rehearsal hall at #100 - 34595 Third Ave. and is open to all community performers ages 16 to 70.

The production is adapted by Peter Clapham from the novel by Louisa M. Alcott, and audiences will experience the classic story anew as they follow the childhood adventures of the March sisters.

Little Women is set during the American Civil War, when Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy make the most of their humble childhood despite the hardships they face.

As the girls deal with adversity, sibling rivalry, and malady, each sister begins to discover a unique sense of meaning and purpose in life as they slowly blossom into adults. Humour, insight and pathos abound in this endearing re-telling of the classic novel.

"We're excited to be bringing this beloved classic to our stage," said Ken Hildebrandt, executive/artistic director for Gallery 7 Theatre. "The show promises to be a heart-warming and entertaining experience for audiences and a great opportunity for actors of all ages to showcase their acting talents."

Little Women will run Nov. 11 and 12 and 16-19 at 7:30 p.m., with discount matinees on Nov. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way.

Rehearsals will begin the week of Sept. 12 and the production will be directed by Beth Gasser.

To register for the audition, or for more information, call 604-504-5940 or visit gallery7theatre.com. Those interested in working behind the scenes are also invited to attend the audition.