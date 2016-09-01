  • Connect with Us

News

Abbotsford city hall reorganization 'hugely important'

Abbotsford City Hall - File photo
Abbotsford City Hall
— image credit: File photo
  • by  Tyler Olsen - Abbotsford News
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 4:00 PM

City hall is reorganizing several departments in a move city manager George Murray says is aimed at increasing efficiency and providing better public service.

The changes have been sparked by a number of departures, many from retirements. Among the changes will be the hiring of a new chief financial officer.

Murray said the changes – which will affect the building, planning and engineering departments, among others – won’t impact the overall city budget, and won’t be immediately apparent for outsiders. But he said it is “hugely important” for how the city operates.

“It breaks down silos, improving internal and external communication and collaboration and hopefully will lead to a more efficient and effective organization,” Murray said.

The city is also forming a group tasked with finding out how more services can be offered online and through mobile devices. The goal is to use technology to better connect with residents, and allow information to flow more easier both from the city to residents, and from residents to city hall.

“Hopefully, one day we can have all of our permits available online,” said the city’s Katherine Treloar, who will lead the team as the general manager of innovation, strategy and intergovernmental relations.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event