Abbotsford city hall reorganization 'hugely important'

City hall is reorganizing several departments in a move city manager George Murray says is aimed at increasing efficiency and providing better public service.

The changes have been sparked by a number of departures, many from retirements. Among the changes will be the hiring of a new chief financial officer.

Murray said the changes – which will affect the building, planning and engineering departments, among others – won’t impact the overall city budget, and won’t be immediately apparent for outsiders. But he said it is “hugely important” for how the city operates.

“It breaks down silos, improving internal and external communication and collaboration and hopefully will lead to a more efficient and effective organization,” Murray said.

The city is also forming a group tasked with finding out how more services can be offered online and through mobile devices. The goal is to use technology to better connect with residents, and allow information to flow more easier both from the city to residents, and from residents to city hall.

“Hopefully, one day we can have all of our permits available online,” said the city’s Katherine Treloar, who will lead the team as the general manager of innovation, strategy and intergovernmental relations.