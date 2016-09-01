  • Connect with Us

News

Murder charge laid after Abbotsford woman's body found in motel room

-
— image credit:
  • by  Staff Writer - Abbotsford News
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 10:00 AM

Kamloops This Week

An Abbotsford man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman, also from Abbotsford, whose body was found at a Kamloops motel last week.

Members of the Kamloops RCMP's serious-crime unit arrested David Albert Miller in Napanee, Ont., on Thursday morning. He is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of Debra Novacluse on Aug. 27.

Novacluse, 52, was found dead in a room at the Super 8 Motel on Hugh Allan Drive in Aberdeen.

In a press release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Nestor Baird said charges were sought following an autopsy on the body of Novacluse, which was conducted on Monday.

Miller, 54, is expected to be transported back to Kamloops for a court appearance.

The Kamloops RCMP is holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Watch abbynews.com for more.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event