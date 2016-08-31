- Home
News
Toddler falls out of second-storey window in Abbotsford
Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services responded this afternoon to a call of a two-year-old child falling out of a second-storey window of a house on Flora Lane in North Abbotsford near Harris Road.
Paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene just after 3 p.m.
An air ambulance was put on alert, but later called off, with the child taken to hospital in an ambulance. Injuries are thought to be minor with the child responsive.
