News
Large truck in ditch on Fraser Highway
This truck was spotted in the ditch on Wednesday morning eastbound on Fraser Highway near Roass Road.
A reader-submitted photo shows a large truck in the ditch off of Fraser Highway, near Ross Road.
The truck appears to have left the road going eastbound sometime around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
If you can safely send an update, photo or both, please contact us through our Facebook page or email kelvin.gawley@abbynews.com.
