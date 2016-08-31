- Home
News
Fraser Health in court, seeking injunction against homeless campers
The site of a homeless camp on McCallum Road.
Fraser Health is in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver this morning, seeking a temporary injunction to remove homeless campers from the former MSA Hospital grounds on McCallum Road.
The health authority has indicated that it will seek a permanent injunction at a later date.
Tim Felger is also at the courthouse, representing the homeless campers.
More to come.
