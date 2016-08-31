  • Connect with Us

News

Fraser Health in court, seeking injunction against homeless campers

  posted Aug 31, 2016 at 10:00 AM— updated Aug 31, 2016 at 11:22 AM

Fraser Health is in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver this morning, seeking a temporary injunction to remove homeless campers from the former MSA Hospital grounds on McCallum Road.

The health authority has indicated that it will seek a permanent injunction at a later date.

Tim Felger is also at the courthouse, representing the homeless campers.

More to come.

