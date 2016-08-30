Jeep flipped onto side in downtown Abbotsford crash

A Jeep was turned on its side in a crash on Tuesday afternoon on McCallum Road.

A two-car crash put an SUV on its side after colliding with a Toyota Tundra pickup truck in downtown Abbotsford on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on McCallum Road near Switzer Avenue.

Both Fire Rescue crews and police attended the scene, with police shutting down traffic on McCallum temporarily and diverting it onto Switzer.

There did not appear to be any injuries as a result of the crash.