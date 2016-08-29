VIDEO: Community mural project unveiled

A public art project created by hundreds of Abbotsford residents was publicly unveiled for the first time Monday.

The Canada 150 Mural Mosaic project saw hundreds of people paint tiles between May and July. Those 350 tiles were paired with 226 more painted by organizers. When assembled together, they created a single image that would represent Abbotsford. The mural mosaic is one of dozens being created throughout the country as part of a project commemorating Canada's upcoming 150th birthday.

“It’s extremely exciting to see this mural fully assembled and to see the final mural design,” said Mayor Henry Braun. “Each of the 350 individually painted tiles in the mural are so unique since residents painted what is symbolic and important to them in our community. This truly is a legacy art piece for our community to enjoy now, and for generations to come.”

The mural is now fully assembled and displayed in the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. This mural will preserve Abbotsford’s legacy and commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.

The Mural Mosaic project will ultimately create a national virtual mural that includes over 80,000 paintings and 150 individual murals from all provinces and territories. All the artwork will be joined together to form one massive virtual mural mosaic.