Abbotsford's tallest building to begin rising above city as crane moved to site

A crane was installed last week at the site of the future Mahogany at Mill Lake tower, at the intersection of Gladwin Road and Bevan Avenue.

Construction on the 26-storey residential tower is expected to likely last into 2018. When completed, the tower – which will also included commercial spaces on the bottom floors – will be the tallest in Abbotsford. The building – developed by Quantum Properties – will eventually also be joined by a second low-rise apartment building. Quantum’s Diane Delves says the building will be the tallest tower between Surrey and Calgary upon completion.

In the historic downtown, a crane recently went up as construction continues on the Flatiron Building at the intersection of South Fraser Way and Montrose Avenue. The Algra Bros. building, when complete, will house 12,000 square feet of office and retail space.

Further west along South Fraser Way, construction has started on the second phase of The Mark, a three-storey commercial building by Diverse Properties.

And on Marshall Road, just east of McCallum, construction is continuing on a new six-storey residential condominium project by Boulevard Group.

Darren Braun, Abbotsford’s director of development planning, said the second quarter was the busiest ever for development inquiry meetings, in which developers meet with the city to learn how its plans and policies may affect proposed new buildings. Meetings are up 54 per cent through the first half of 2016 compared to the previous year.