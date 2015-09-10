Guns and drugs seized, two arrested in connection to Townline Hill conflict

Police arrested two men and seized drugs and guns during a check on two men connected with the ongoing Townline Hill conflict.

Two handguns, a mini assault rifle, a variety of ammunition and marijuana, heroin, fake oxycodone and cocaine were seized from a home in the 3200 block of Sisken Drive on August 25, according to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU). Scales, packaging, cell phones, a laptop computer and brass knuckles were also seized, and two men have now been charged.

The CFSEU says members of its uniform gang enforcement team were checking bail conditions and curfews of individuals at the home when one noticed an assault rifle. Two men were arrested and a subsequent search yielded the various items.

Gagandeep Singh Sandhu, 23, faces a number of charges, including two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a restricted/prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Sukhvir Singh Sidhu, 24, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

“If individuals show disregard for the law and the safety of the public, our officers will be there to ensure that these individuals are dealt with by disrupting their criminal activities and taking their guns and drugs off the streets,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, spokesperson for the CFSEU-BC, said in a press release. “Having charges approved against these individuals will now hold them accountable for their actions which have negatively impacted the residents of Abbotsford.”

The conflict is named for Townline Road and adjacent neighbourhoods in which two groups of young men – primarily of South Asian descent – are battling for drug turf.

Three killings have so far been linked to the Townline Hill conflict – the October 2014 drive-by fatal shooting of 18-year-old Harwin Baringh on Sparrow Drive; the September 2015 death of innocent man Ping Shun Ao, 74, who was struck by a stray bullet which had been intended for his neighbour on Promontory Court; and the March 2016 shooting of a 22-year-old man while he was outside a home on Hawthorne Avenue.

In July, police said a shooting that left an SUV pockmarked with bullet holes and sent the occupant to hospital had "all the earmarks" of the conflict.