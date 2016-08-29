LNG crash closes Hwy 1 at Bridal Falls

Highway 1 was closed in both directions Monday morning after a semi trailer truck carrying liquid natural gas rolled over near Bridal Falls.

Fire officials say the truck is leaking diesel and LNG and have called in the hazardous materials team.

They are keeping vehicles back 300 metres from the scene and evacuated businesses in the Bridal Falls Recreation area as they assess the situation.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 9 and Highway 7.

DriveBC currently has no estimate of when the highway will reopen.

