Albert Dyck Park assault under investigation in Abbotsford

Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an assault on a woman at Albert Dyck Park Thursday afternoon.

Abbotsford Police say a 25-year-old woman was near the park's boat launch around 2:30 p.m. when she was approached by two men who tried to start a conversation. Police say the interaction took a sudden turn when one of the men grabbed the woman around the mouth and face while swearing at her.

The woman was able to break free, and several nearby youths who observed the incident told the men in question to leave the women alone.

The two men left the area in a white, hard-top four-door Jeep SUV, either a Cherokee or a Patriot.

The victim also left, but spotted the men again in their vehicle in the area of Clearbrook Road and Hillcrest Avenue prior to speaking to police.

Both suspects are described as South Asian men between 45 and 55 years old and around 6 feet. One man wore a black T-shirt and beige shorts, while the other wore a black T-shirt and shiny basketball or swim shorts.

Abbotsford Police major crime unit detectives are hoping to speak to the youths who intervened and any other witnesses. Anyone with information can call the police department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.