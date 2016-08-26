Bear sightings rise in Abbotsford

The City of Abbotsford is reminding residents to do what they can to keep bears out of residential areas after several sightings over the last few days.

The city says bear sightings have been on the rise recently in the Sumas Mountain and Auguston areas. The bears seem particularly interested in fruit ripening in trees.

To reduce the risk of conflict, residents are urged to remove temptations from bears by storing garbage in a secure place until collection day, picking fruit from trees and bushes and allowing it to ripen indoors, and emptying birdfeeders.

Other tips can be found at www.wildsafebc.com/black-bear.

Anyone observing bears or other dangerous wildlife in an urban area should call the Conservation Officer Service's 24-hour toll-free line at 1-877-952-7277.

Reportable incidents include bears accessing garbage, instances where wildlife cannot be easily scared off, and dangerous wildlife in areas like parks or schoolgrounds during daylight areas.