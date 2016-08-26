Crews quickly extinguish semi-truck fire in Abbotsford

A truck caught on fire at the Sumas Way exit off Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Thursday evening.

A semi-truck fire was quickly extinguished by Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service crews last night (Thursday) at the Sumas Way exit off Highway 1.

The fire broke out at about 8:15 p.m. as the truck was heading eastbound.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time.

Nobody was injured in the incident.