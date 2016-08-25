- Home
News
Forest fire on Vedder Mountain
A fire was spotted near Vedder Mountain on Thursday afternoon.
A forest fire appears to be burning on the American side of Vedder Mountain near Abbotsford.
Smoke was spotted rising from the area around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
More to come.
