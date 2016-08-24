14-year-old driver crashes stolen car in Abbotsford

A 14-year-old driver hit two signs and a light standard on Wednesday morning at the corner of Highway 11 and Bateman Road.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested following a crash in Abbotsford on Wednesday morning.

Abbotsford Police Const. Ian MacDonald said the investigation is still in its early stages, but it appears the teen took car keys and a Volkswagen Jetta from a residence where he was a guest.

Just before 7 a.m., police received a call that the boy had crashed into a light pole, two signs and another vehicle – an Acura MDX (an SUV) – at the corner of Highway 11 (the Abbotsford-Mission Highway) and Bateman Road.

MacDonald said there was only one occupant in each vehicle, and nobody was injured.

The teen was arrested for possession of stolen property, although it is not yet clear what specific charges he could face.

The owner of the vehicle contacted the Abbotsford News, saying the boy was her daughter’s boyfriend, and her daughter had snuck him into the house overnight.

The mom said she didn’t know what had occurred until police were knocking on her door about an hour after the crash.

She then discovered that the boy had been in her home and left with the vehicle after he had a fight with his girlfriend.

The woman said police told her that her vehicle had been totalled, although she hasn’t yet had confirmation from ICBC about the damage.

“It’s scary. I’m so glad nobody got killed,” she said.

The mom said she has now taken steps to keep the boy away from her residence and her daughter.