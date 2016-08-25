Another $25 giveaway from Lepp Farm Market

Lepp Farm Market in Abbotsford is holding a contest to win a $25 gift certificate.

To enter, find the related post on the Abbotsford News Facebook page and then comment with one ingredient and #BetterWhenShared.

Only one entry is permitted per person, but you can double your entry by sharing the contest with friends.

The contest ends at noon on Friday, Sept. 9.

The recipe below is featured on Lepp Farm Market's website and is a featured page in the Abbotsford News' My City publication from Aug. 19.

Tomato Cobbler with Blue Cheese Biscuits

Recipe and photo courtesy of Jason and Megan Lepp, Lepp Farm Market

I thought I had tried every kind of biscuit possible, and normally we don’t eat blue cheese, but this dish definitely changed our minds! Light and hearty, sweet and savory, it hits all the right notes and fills your house with the most amazing aroma. Perfect with a grilled steak and some of Lepp’s sweet corn. Tomato Cobbler, you have my heart for the rest of the summer. Recipe adapted from Joy the Baker

Biscuit ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp baking powder

1 tbsp granulated sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper, coarsely ground

3 tbsp unsalted butter, cold and cubed

3 tbsp vegetable shortening, cold and cubed

1/2 cup Farmhouse Cheese Castle Blue, crumbled

3/4 cup cold buttermilk

Filling ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

3 large onions, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 lbs cherry tomatoes, destemmed

1/4 cup basil, coarsely chopped

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

To taste, salt and black pepper, coarsely ground

Directions:

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Add butter and shortening. With your fingers, rub the fats into the dry ingredients until well incorporated. Some butter pieces will be the size of small peas, others the size of oat flakes. Stir in blue cheese crumbles.

Create a small well the centre of the flour mixture. Add buttermilk all at once. With a fork, quickly bring together the wet and dry ingredients. Dump dough out onto a lightly floured work surface. Knead about 10 times, forming a disk. Plastic wrap the dough and refrigerate until filling is assembled.

Add olive oil and butter to a 12” cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add sliced onions and season with salt and pepper. Brown onions, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 18 to 20 min. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Remove pan from heat, add balsamic vinegar. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combined clean, whole, cherry tomatoes, chopped basil, flour, and red pepper flakes. Add caramelized onions and toss until lightly and evenly coated in flour. Season with salt and pepper.

Place rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 375­­­­­­ F. Pour the tomato and onion filling back into cast iron skillet and bake tomato filling for 25 minutes.

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out biscuit dough into a 3/4 or 1-inch thickness. Use a 3-inch round biscuit cutter to cut out biscuits. Remove the partially cooked filling from the oven and carefully place all 10 biscuits atop the tomato filling in the pan. Brush biscuit tops with buttermilk and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Return warm filling and biscuit dough to oven and bake for 17-20 minutes, until the biscuits are golden brown and cooked through, and the tomato mixture is bubbling.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for about 15 minutes before serving. Tomato Cobbler is best served warm.