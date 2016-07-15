Roasted green beans recipe from Lepp Farm Market

Lepp Farm Market in Abbotsford is holding a contest to win a $25 gift certificate.

To enter, find the related post on the Abbotsford News Facebook page and then comment with one ingredient and #BetterWhenShared.

Only one entry is permitted per person, but you can double your entry by sharing the contest with friends.

The contest ends at noon on Friday, Aug. 12.

The recipe below is featured on Lepp Farm Market's website and is a featured page in the Abbotsford News' My City publication from July 15.

Crispy Parmesan Roasted Green Beans

Provided by Lepp Farm Market

Sometimes the simplest recipes are the best, especially in the summer when the produce is fresh and local! This recipe is easily adaptable to however many green beans you have on hand or the number of guests joining you for dinner, and so I won’t include any exact measurements. Just remember to use freshly picked Lepp Farms green beans!

Ingredients:

4 cups Lepp Farm’s fresh green beans, ends snipped. Use thicker beans, rather than very young, slender beans

1 - 2 tsp Olive oil per large cookie sheet

1/4 cup Freshly grated parmesan cheese, approximately

1/2 tsp Garlic salt I love Farmer’s Dotter Organic Garlic Scape Salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or tin foil.

Lay green beans on a baking sheet in a single layer, which ensures they get crispy, rather than steam.

Very lightly drizzle with olive oil, and using your hands, toss and turn the beans around a bit, so all sides become coated with a very light layer of oil.

Sprinkle with Parmesan Cheese and garlic salt seasoning of choice.

Roast for 10-15 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy. If you feel like the cheese isn’t crispy enough, turn the broiler on for 1-2 minutes. Watch carefully so they don’t burn! These are delicious on their own as a side dish but would make an easy appetizer served alongside a creamy aioli for dipping. And if you love the added crunch of a flaky salt, sprinkle with a bit of Maldon’s Flaked Sea Salt just before serving.