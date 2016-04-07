Watch abbynews.com for the winners of the 'Soulmates' Contest, sponsored by Lanka Jewels, is announced tonight. The winning couple will receive $3,000 in jewelry. For contestant information check out this year's Image Wedding Magazine.

Click here for immediate link to interactive special edition - Image Magazine: Wedding Edition 2016

The Abbotsford News has launched its second “Image Magazine: Wedding Edition.”

Not only is the magazine posted online in a 76-page interactive version, but a 32-page glossy magazine will be distributed on Monday, April 11.

This online bridal guide will be available for a full 365 days, with a new update in 2017.

The online edition features numerous articles of interest to brides- and grooms-to-be on topics such as Fraser Valley weddings, gorgeous gowns, how to be photogenic, top 10 photo locations, tips for choosing your wedding hairstyle and planning the after party.

Readers will be able to view several videos and click on dozens of helpful links, as well as access full-colour images and useful tips.

Readers can also find out more about local vendors by simply clicking the links within their advertisements.

Another special feature in "Image Magazine: Wedding Edition" is a look at the seven finalist couples in the reality-based Soulmates contest.

The couples were selected from among those who responded to a post on the Abbotsford News' Facebook page.

A select few were then asked to email their responses to 33 questions, and an Abbotsford News panel selected the finalists.

A profile on each couple is included in the wedding publication, with access to a video of them.

Readers are invited to participate in online voting – which is already underway at abbynews.com/contests – to eliminate the contestants.

The couple with the lowest number of votes at the end of the five-week voting period wins $3,000 in jewelry from Lanka Jewels in Mission.

The contest closes at midnight on May 11.