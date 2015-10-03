Opening reception at The Reach for new exhibits

Artist Nicole Bauberger is shown at work while creating a piece for her Get There From Here exhibit, which opens Sept. 22 at The Reach Gallery Museum.

An opening reception takes place Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. for three exhibitions opening at The Reach Gallery Museum (32388 Veterans Way).

The trio of exhibits include Get There From Here by Yukon artist Nicole Bauberger, who travelled from coast to coast to coast in Canada, stopping every 50 kilometres along the highway to create her exhibition.

The exhibition took eight years to develop and is made up of more than 200 one-square-foot paintings of the Canadian landscape documenting Bauberger’s trip and drawing our attention to the role of the highway in our collective consciousness

Bauberger can be observed during an Afternoon Paint Out at Mill Lake Park on Sept. 20 and at The Reach on Sept. 21 from noon to 4 p.m., or at her C3 presentation at The Reach on Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Another exhibit opening at the gallery is Inside the Outside, featuring works by Vancouver artist Deborah Morriss that are inspired by natural forms – plants, insects, marine life.

In this body of work, Morriss has moved away from her training as a ceramist to explore the flexibility of working in papier maché.

Morris has also established herself in the film industry as a scenic painter.

The Reach also presents the third exhibition of works by artists in the Emerge program. Art on Demand 2.3 showcases the talents of aspiring regional artists and Emerge members Sidi Chen and Nancy Timmermans, and is the second curatorial project by Alisha Sandhu.

For more information, visit thereach.ca or call 604-864-8087.