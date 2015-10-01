Pacific Mennonite Children's Choir welcome new members

The Pacific Mennonite Children's Choir is inviting new members.

The Pacific Mennonite Children’s Choir (PMCC) has launched its new season and welcomes interested singers to audition.

PMCC is a faith-based community choir for children ages eight to 18, founded in 1978 in the Fraser Valley. For 38 years the choir has exemplified the best in choral tradition, discipline and dedication.

The choir has toured in countries such as Canada, the U.S., Austria, Germany, Ukraine, Italy and Korea.

This past July, PMCC traveled to England with artistic director Betty-Ann Vroom, where they sang in Canterbury Cathedral with other children’s choirs from around the world.

This fall the choir looks forward to singing in multiple concerts with wonderful musicians from across Canada, including baritone Chad Louwerse from Ontario and Elektra Women’s Choir from Vancouver.

For more information, email Cheryl at manager@pmcc.ca, call 604-703-4763, or visit pmcc.ca.