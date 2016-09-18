- Home
Submissions accepted for Pop-up Artisan Market
Submissions are now being accepted for the Pop-up Artisan Market taking place Dec. 2 to 4 in Abbotsford.
Artists and artisans from throughout the Fraser Valley have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 to apply for the Pop-up Artisan Market taking place Dec. 2 to 4 at Highstreet shopping centre.
The market is a festive destination for guests to find one-of-a-kind gifts and discover talented local artists. Submissions are invited of original, handmade visual artwork in various media.
Applications are available at abbotsfordartscouncil.com/open-calls-2 or the Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.).
