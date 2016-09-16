- Home
- News
- Business
- Sports
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Lifestyles
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Entertainment
6 Degrees on stage for Envision Financial Concert Series
The band 6 Degrees performs at the next performance in the Envision Financial Concert Series.
The fall portion of the Envision Financial Concert Series kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17 with a performance by 6 Degrees at House of James (2734 Emerson St.), starting at 7 p.m.
6 Degrees is a jazz-blues group whose music is uniquely about connections, relationships, and the synergy that comes when people gather to experience music.
For more information on the series, including the full concert schedule, visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.