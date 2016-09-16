6 Degrees on stage for Envision Financial Concert Series

The band 6 Degrees performs at the next performance in the Envision Financial Concert Series.

The fall portion of the Envision Financial Concert Series kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17 with a performance by 6 Degrees at House of James (2734 Emerson St.), starting at 7 p.m.

6 Degrees is a jazz-blues group whose music is uniquely about connections, relationships, and the synergy that comes when people gather to experience music.

For more information on the series, including the full concert schedule, visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com.