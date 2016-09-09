Red Velvet to close out Envision Financial Concert Series

Red Velvet will play mill Lake Park on Saturday.

The summer-long Envision Financial Concert Series comes to an end this weekend with one final performance.

Red Velvet will indulge sensual jazz cravings with renditions of top-40 adult contemporary tunes beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 10, at Mill Lake Park at the Kariton Gallery Stage (2387 Ware St.)

For more information on the series, including the full concert schedule, visit the Abbotsford Art Council’s website at abbotsfordartscouncil.com.