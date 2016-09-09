Rushton and friends to perform Sept. 25

Soprano Brenda Duffels, baritone Alex McCune, and cellist Dorle Eason will be accompanied by pianist/organist Dave Rushton Sept. 25 at 3 p.m.. at The Parish of St. Matthew Anglican Church.

Four accomplished musicians will host a concert of varied classical, contemporary, sacred and secular musical selections this month.

Soprano Brenda Duffels, baritone Alex McCune, and cellist Dorle Eason will be accompanied by pianist/organist Dave Rushton, who will also perform solo selections on piano and organ. The concert will be held Sept. 25 at 3 p.m.. at The Parish of St. Matthew, 2010 Guilford Drive, Abbotsford. There is no admission charge, but a freewill offering will be received.

Rushton, a professor emeritus of music at Trinity Western University, has enjoyed a lengthy career not only as an educator, but also as a pianist, organist, and conductor in many churches in the Fraser Valley, as well as with various musical organizations in the community, including ten years as conductor/artistic director of the Fraser Valley Symphony.

Duffels has many years experience as an educator, choir director, chorister and soloist, having sung with the Vancouver Chorale under Jon Washburn and the Trinity Western Masterworks Choir under both Wes Janzen and Joel Tranquilla.

McCune, a 2015 vocal performance graduate from Trinity Western University, is now pursuing a career as a conductor, vocal coach and educator. Recently appointed as the new conductor of the Gloria Dei Chorale in New Westminster, he also directs the MGV Lyra Men’s Choir in Vancouver, is program director of the Bakerview Music Academy in Abbotsford and vocal director of the Fraser Valley Academy of Dance & Theatre Arts.

Eason continues to enjoy her lengthy involvement as a cellist in the Fraser Valley Symphony and the Trinity Western University Orchestra. She is also a frequent participant in chamber music ensembles in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. Repertoire on the program will include works by Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Debussy, Foster, spirituals and more.