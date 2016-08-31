Marianas Trench to rock Abbotsford in November

Multi-Platinum selling progressive pop band Marianas Trench have announced their second headlining tour in Canada this year, "Marianas Trench and the Last Crusade," which lands in Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 4.

Tickets for the all-ages show range from $25 to $65 plus fees and go on sale on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

The 15-date tour will showcase new material from their latest released fourth studio album, "Astoria," which echoes one part 1980s fantasy adventure film and one part classic Marianas Trench. The album honours classic coming of age stories, and reflects on frontman Josh Ramsay's own personal journey that took him from the highest high to the darkest point in his life and career.

"This album is about completely falling to pieces, and picking yourself back up again," Ramsay explains. "We took the hardest two years of my life and made it into something beautiful, and our best work to date."

Excited to be returning home to Canada, the Vancouver-based four-piece announces: "Grab your treasure map and your compass cuz we're going on an adventure! We can't wait for our coast to coast quest for the holy grail of rock...and all of Canada is invited!"

Joining the band on tour is Canadian singer/songwriter Shawn Hook, who is born and raised in B.C.

Since their 2006 debut, "Fix Me," Marianas Trench have had two certified platinum-selling records ("Masterpiece Theatre" and "Ever After"); chart-topping hits including "Fallout," "Haven't Had Enough," and "Stutter;" garnered multiple SOCAN and MMVA Awards, number 1 videos on MuchMusic; Juno nominations; and won the 2013 Juno Award for Group of the Year. Ramsay also received a Grammy nomination in 2013 for co-writing and producing Carly Rae Jepsen's breakthrough smash "Call Me Maybe."