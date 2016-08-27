Watermedia Society hosts art show at Kariton Gallery

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society hosts an art show starting Saturday, Sept. 3 at Kariton Gallery (2387 Ware St.).

The theme of the show is With a Muse on My Shoulder and will feature a wide range of watermedia paintings by local artists.

The artists will be present at the opening on Sept. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The show runs until Sept. 27 and is open to the public Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Call Sophia Suderman at 604-852-9358 for more gallery information.

For more information regarding the show or membership, contact Carol Portree at 604-850-9694 or visit myartclub.com