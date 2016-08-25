After Dark at The Reach returns with 1950s theme

An artists' 'paint-off' was held during last year's After Dark at The Reach fundraiser and returns for the event this year, taking place Sept. 10.

The Reach Gallery Museum Abbotsford (32388 Veterans Way) hosts its fourth annual After Dark at The Reach fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 10.

This year’s event has a 1950s Some Like it Hot theme and features Vancouver’s premier boogie woogie pianist Mike Van Eyes, who has played with The Epics, rockers The Trespassers, the Herald Nix band and Colin James.

He shares the spotlight with the Langley Ukulele ensemble and Suburban Swing dancers Jason and Crystal Warner and friends.

Fraser Valley artists Cynthia Frenette, Chelaine Neufeldt and Shannon Thiesen will participate in a 20-minute paint-off, creating original works of art that guests may vote for and bid on.

Also on hand will be a jukebox and some pinball machines from the Ivan Lalonde collection and a classic photo booth that will snap poses and spit out an old-fashioned four-strip photo.

Artistic foods will be presented throughout the evening, and guests can place their bids on original works of art created by young Fraser Valley Emerge artists, other works and a suite of silent auction packages.

These packages include a paint party night for 15 guests with artist Shannon Thiesen and some food and wine at Singletree Winery, and a trip for two travellers to ride the VIA rails.

Participants also have a chance to win a trip for two to any WestJest destination in the My Dream WestJet Destination Escape game.

After Dark at The Reach starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at thereach.ca, through email at info@thereach.ca or by calling 604-864-8087.