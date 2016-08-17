Abbotsford restaurant participates in dinner fundraiser

Restaurant 62 in Abbotsford will be involved in the second annual Cultivate dinner on Saturday in Chilliwack.

Restaurant 62 in Abbotsford partners with Cultivate and Co. in Chilliwack for the second annual Cultivate long-table dinner on Aug. 20 at the Chilliwack Corn Maze (41905 Yale Rd.).

The event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is held in support of the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society.

Situated in an outdoor rural setting, this unique summer dining experience celebrates local food and builds awareness about the importance of the local farm-to-table movement.

This year’s menu will be prepared by Chef Jeff Massey of Restaurant 62 and Bonnie Friesen of Faspa and Co.

The four-course feast features locally sourced, sustainably grown and ethically harvested in-season ingredients from dozens of Fraser Valley farms.

Net proceeds go the the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, which provides soup and other hot lunch items to 650 children at 16 schools in the Chilliwack school district.

Visit cultivateandco.com for more tickets and more information.