Two concerts left in Jam in Jubilee series
The Lonesome Town Painters perform bluegrass during the Jam in Jubilee concert last Thursday night at Jubilee Park.
The 12th annual Jam in Jubilee concert series takes place every Thursday in August at Jubilee Park (corner of South Fraser Way and McCallum Road).
The concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are followed by the After Dark Series at Townhall Public House (33720 South Fraser Way). The series features local electronic, dance and pop-oriented acts, as well as local DJs.
Two concerts remain in the series:
– Aug. 18 – Kin, Jenny Banai, Poison Corn and (for the After Dark Series) DJ Joel Sojonky followed by Dove; and
– Aug. 25 – Chicken-Like Birds, Sylvia Platters, Atodaso and (for the After Dark Series) DJ Simon Bridgefoot followed by Teen Daze.
Visit jaminjubilee.com for more information.
