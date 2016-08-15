Abbotsford Centre holds Summer Rocks Backstage Pass Contest

The Abbotsford Centre has announced a new contest, coined the Abbotsford Centre Summer Rocks Backstage Pass Contest.

The sweepstakes offers fans a chance to win two tickets to every show at the Abbotsford Centre this fall: Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach, Blink 182, Monster Energy PBR, Kenny Rogers Final World Tour, Our Lady Peace and I Mother Earth, John Fogerty, Slayer and Anthrax, Mamma Mia, Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant, and Celtic Thunder.

The contest began today (Aug. 15) and invites fans to enter online at the Abbotsford Centre’s Facebook page (facebook.com/abbotsfordcentre).

“It’s been a phenomenal year to date, and we want to keep the momentum moving forward,” said Andrew Nash, Abbotsford Centre general manager.

The sweepstakes also offers patrons a chance to opt into the Abbotsford Centre Backstage Pass, an email database used by the AC to inform patrons about exclusive pre-sale offers, as well as provide information on upcoming concerts and events.

The contest runs until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 2. Fans will be allowed to enter the sweepstakes once, with the opportunity for one bonus entry per share on public social media posts.