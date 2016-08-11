- Home
Rip Van Finn performs at Concert in the Park Series
The group Rip Van Finn performs this Saturday as part of the Envision Financial Concert in the Park Series.
The concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Mill Lake Park (2387 Ware St.).
Rip Van Finn features an energetic blend of fiddle, bagpipes, alpenhorn, keys, guitar, and percussion.
Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com for more information about the series, including the full schedule.
