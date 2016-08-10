- Home
PHOTO: Cinema Under the Stars
Prospera Credit Union held its annual Cinema Under the Stars event on Saturday evening at Rotary Stadium. This group poses with the Frisbees that were handed out. Before the film The Jungle Book was shown, kids' activities also included face painting and a bouncy castle. Proceeds from the event went to Success by 6.
