Entertainment
PHOTO: Anonymous Art Show
The opening reception for the Anonymous Art Show was held by the Abbotsford Arts Council on Saturday night at Kariton Gallery. The show runs until Aug. 30 and features artwork on unframed canvases of the same size. The pieces sell for $100, with half of that going to the arts council, and the artists remain anonymous until their pieces are purchased.
