- Home
- News
- Business
- Sports
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Lifestyles
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
PHOTO: Terry Fox Run
Participants leave the start line during the annual Terry Fox Run held Sunday at Tradex in Abbotsford. Participants hit the road in two-, five- and 10-kilometre runs to raise money for cancer research.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.