Community
PHOTO: BeYou Girl
There were lots of crafts to do throughout the mall during the BeYou Girl event on Saturday at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. The day-long trade show, held in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, featured activities, entertainment, demonstrations and speakers designed to boost girls' self-esteem.
