PHOTO: BeYou Girl

There were lots of crafts to do throughout the mall during the BeYou Girl event on Saturday at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. The day-long trade show, held in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, featured activities, entertainment, demonstrations and speakers designed to boost girls' self-esteem.
— image credit: John Morrow
  •  posted Sep 21, 2016 at 3:00 PM
