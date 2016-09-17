Mt. Lehman Fall Fair goes ahead, despite wet weather

A true country fair where they still judge vegetables, fruits and jams. Mt. Lehman Fall Fair celebrates 31 years.

A steady rain couldn't keep Mt. Lehman community members from coming out to the Mt. Lehman School and Hall for a celebration of the distinct neighbourhood.

Both Mayor Henry Braun and MLA Mike de Jong were in attendance for the day's events, which included a pancake breakfast, a pet parade, games, rides and crafts.

