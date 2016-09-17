- Home
- News
- Business
- Sports
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Lifestyles
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
Mt. Lehman Fall Fair goes ahead, despite wet weather
A true country fair where they still judge vegetables, fruits and jams. Mt. Lehman Fall Fair celebrates 31 years.
A steady rain couldn't keep Mt. Lehman community members from coming out to the Mt. Lehman School and Hall for a celebration of the distinct neighbourhood.
Both Mayor Henry Braun and MLA Mike de Jong were in attendance for the day's events, which included a pancake breakfast, a pet parade, games, rides and crafts.
Visit our Flickr page to see a gallery of photos from the event.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.