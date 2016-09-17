MCC Festival for World Relief raises funds for charitable projects worldwide (with VIDEO)

Tradex hosted a special annual event put on by the Mennonite Central Committee this weekend, raising thousands of dollars for its various charitable projects around the the world.

Part of the festivities included a Pedaling for Hope Cyclathon, which included 50 km and 20 km bicycle rides. The event had several dozen participants who cycled through Abbotsford streets, undeterred by the wet weather.

The cyclathon raised over $100,000 for a food voucher project for Syrian refugees living in Lebanon.

"One of the mandates of MCC is to respond to basic human needs and what more basic need is there than food?" said organizer Jon Nofziger.

The whole festival, held on both Friday and Saturday, raised funds for over 60 different charitable organizations around the world.

