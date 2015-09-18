SLICE OF LIFE: Sept. 16 to 23

MT. LEHMAN FALL FAIR

The Mt. Lehman Fall Fair takes place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mt. Lehman elementary and community hall at Mt. Lehman and Taylor roads. Features include a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., a pet parade at 10 a.m., opening ceremonies at 10:30 and on-stage entertainment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A country chicken dinner and family social begin at 3 p.m. in the hall. Numerous activities run throughout the day. Info: mtlehmanfallfair.com

PUBLIC DEVOTIONAL

The Baha’i community in Abbotsford hosts a public devotional on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association hall at 2631 Cyril St. The event starts at 7 p.m.

LEARNING PLUS

Abbotsford Learning Plus presents two classes next week in its fall series. Both sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon at Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC), 2499 McMillan Rd. The topic on Tuesday, Sept. 20 is “Advance Care Planning: Think, Learn, Choose, Talk and Record.” The topic on Thursday, Sept. 22 is “Developing Africa.” Cost per class is $5, plus the $2 ARC drop-in fee. Info: 778-808-7377 or learningplus.ca

WOMEN’S NETWORK

The Valley Women’s Network meets Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Ballroom, 33780 King Rd. Cost is $23. Reservations are required by emailing vwnabbyreservations@gmail.com

ARTIST VISIT

The Reach Gallery Museum hosts an Afternoon Paint Out with artist Nicole Bauberger on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Mill Lake Park from noon to 4 p.m. and an artist talk and live painting demo the following day at The Reach (32388 Veterans Way) at 10:30 a.m. and noon. All sessions are free. Info: threach.ca

GUITAR CLINIC

Country guitarist Doyle Dykes from Jacksonville, Florida will perform as well as host a clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 33911 Hazelwood Ave. Tickets are $10 and are available at King’s Music (604-853-5996). Prize give-aways include an $800 guitar.

DOG THERAPY

St. John Ambulance (SJA) hosts an information meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21 about its therapy dog program. The session runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Abbotsford SJA branch office, #5 - 2120 Paramount Cres. Info: 604-859-7909

MOVIE AT LIBRARY

Clearbrook Library (32320 George Ferguson Way) holds a Kids’ Day Off Movie event on Friday, Sept. 23 (a professional development day in the school district). The movie starts at 1:30 p.m. Info: 604-859-7814

CARPET BOWLING

Carpet bowling takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Rd. Cost is $1.25. Info: 604-853-5532