Course offered in Spirituality, Religion and Science

A course titled Spirituality, Religion and Science begins Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Trinity Memorial United Church (33737 George Ferguson Way).

The program takes place every Wednesday from Sept. 21 to Oct. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. and is instructed by Harold Rosen, who has his master’s degrees in philosophy, religion and education.

The course examines how humanity’s higher capacities have developed during our time on earth and why human evolution has been conceived with such stunning variety across the ages.

The program is sponsored by Spiritual Path to Awakening (abbyspa.com). For more information (including cost details) or to register, contact Jeremy Wright at jaw@wrightech.ca