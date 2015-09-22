Terry Fox Run held at Tradex in Abbotsford

Participants leave the start line during the 35th annual Terry Fox Run last year at Tradex in Abbotsford. The event returns this Sunday.

The Terry Fox Run returns to Abbotsford on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Participants can hit the road in two-, five- or 10-kilometre runs, with all proceeds going towards cancer research.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Tradex Building A at 1190 Cornell St., and the run starts at 10 a.m.

All routes are accessible for runners, walkers, cyclists and wheelchair participants, but in-line skaters are not allowed. There will be lots of fun on scene, including radio stations, live entertainment, fitness instructors and several guest speakers. T-shirts will be available for sale on site.

Donations are accepted in the form of cash or cheques. Visit terryfox.org to register or to make a donation.